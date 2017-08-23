Cape Wedding Dance Hits The Big Time – 775 000 Views And Counting [Video]

[imagesource:here]

When Daniela van den Berg got married in November last year, little did she know that her husband, Christiaan, had planned to show off his moves on the dance floor.

Now a video of the incident, which features a giggling Daniela, has been viewed over 775 000 times on Facebook after it was uploaded on a German Facebook page specialising in wedding photography and videography, reports W24.

In it we see Christiaan and his groomsmen suited up in their wedding attire dance to the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and even some Boyzone.

Please enjoy:

I wonder if their dance moves were as coordinated later on in the evening?

[source:w24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

