Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to face Burton Albion and Liverpool get Leicester in third round – Yahoo Sports

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo Sports

Carabao Cup draw: Man Utd to face Burton Albion and Liverpool get Leicester in third round
Yahoo Sports
Defending champions Manchester United will open their EFL Cup campaign against Burton Albion in the third round. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the hero last season as United edged Southampton in extra time to claim the trophy, and Jose Mourinho's men are …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.