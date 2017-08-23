Pages Navigation Menu

Catholic bishops want new strategies for anti-graft fight

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Catholic Bishops have urged the Federal Government to device new strategies for fighting corruption, saying the current approach is not yielding desired results. The Bishops from the Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province made the call in a communiqué issued after a two-day conference at St. Micheal’s Catholic Cathedral, Minna, Niger, on Tuesday. The communiqué was signed by […]

