Cavendish University Uganda Tuition & Fees Structures 2017

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Cavendish University Uganda has revised its rules with regards to payment and registration. We encourage all students to familiarize themselves with these rules for their own benefit. Click Here to read the Student Payment and Registration Policy

Program Name Duration Day Evening Weekend
Masters’ Degrees
Master of Science in Public Health 2 years 2,017,000
Master of Business Administration 2 years 1,917,000
Master of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance 2 years 1,917,000
Master of Business Administration – Procurement & Supply Chain Management 2 years 1,917,000
Master of Business Administration – Entrepreneurship 2 years 1,917,000
Master of Business Administration – Human Resource Management 2 years 1,917,000
Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGD BA) 1 year 1,917,000
Bachelors’ Degrees
Bachelor of Business Administration – Generic 3 years 993,000 993,000
Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance 3 years 993,000 993,000
Bachelor of Business Administration – Procurement & Logistics 3 years 993,000 993,000
Bachelor of Business Administration – Banking & Finance 3 years 993,000 993,000
Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resource Management 3 years 993,000 993,000
Bachelor of Arts in International Relations & Diplomatic Studies 3 years 969,000
Bachelor of Journalism & Communication Studies (Public Relations/ Mass.Comm.) 3 years 969,000
Bachelor of Laws 4 years 1,530,000 1,530,000 1,530,000
Bachelor of Science in Public Health 3 years 1,482,500
Bachelor of Science in Information Technology 3 years 1,386,500
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 3 years 1,386,500
Diplomas
Diploma in Information Technology 2 years 721,500
Diploma in Business Administration 2 years 721,000
Certificates
Certificate in Business Administration 1 year 499,000
Certificate in Information And Computer Technology 1 year 499,000
Foundation 1 year 650,000
Semester Fees

Other Charges per Degree Type Bachelors/Masters Diploma Certificate Foundation
Application Form 30,000 30,000 30,000 30,000
Student ID 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000
Student Pass fee per year (International Students) 100USD 100USD 100USD 100USD
Annual Fee
Library Development 180,000 90,000 60,000 60,000
Guild Fee 10,000 5,000 2,500 2,500
Research Development 70,000 35,000 17,500 17,500
Computer 50,000 25,000 12,500 12,500
Examination 100,000 50,000 20,000 20,000
Medical Emergency 10,000 5,000 5,000 5,000
Utility 5,000 2,500 2,500 2,500
National Council For Higher Education( NCHE) 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000
Total Per Year 445,000 232,500 140,000 140,000
Semester Fees
Registration 60,000 45,000 30,000 3

