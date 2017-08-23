Cavendish University Uganda Tuition & Fees Structures 2017

Cavendish University Uganda has revised its rules with regards to payment and registration. We encourage all students to familiarize themselves with these rules for their own benefit. Click Here to read the Student Payment and Registration Policy

Program Name Duration Day Evening Weekend Masters’ Degrees Master of Science in Public Health 2 years 2,017,000 Master of Business Administration 2 years 1,917,000 Master of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance 2 years 1,917,000 Master of Business Administration – Procurement & Supply Chain Management 2 years 1,917,000 Master of Business Administration – Entrepreneurship 2 years 1,917,000 Master of Business Administration – Human Resource Management 2 years 1,917,000 Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGD BA) 1 year 1,917,000 Bachelors’ Degrees Bachelor of Business Administration – Generic 3 years 993,000 993,000 Bachelor of Business Administration – Accounting & Finance 3 years 993,000 993,000 Bachelor of Business Administration – Procurement & Logistics 3 years 993,000 993,000 Bachelor of Business Administration – Banking & Finance 3 years 993,000 993,000 Bachelor of Business Administration – Human Resource Management 3 years 993,000 993,000 Bachelor of Arts in International Relations & Diplomatic Studies 3 years 969,000 Bachelor of Journalism & Communication Studies (Public Relations/ Mass.Comm.) 3 years 969,000 Bachelor of Laws 4 years 1,530,000 1,530,000 1,530,000 Bachelor of Science in Public Health 3 years 1,482,500 Bachelor of Science in Information Technology 3 years 1,386,500 Bachelor of Science in Computer Science 3 years 1,386,500 Diplomas Diploma in Information Technology 2 years 721,500 Diploma in Business Administration 2 years 721,000 Certificates Certificate in Business Administration 1 year 499,000 Certificate in Information And Computer Technology 1 year 499,000 Foundation 1 year 650,000