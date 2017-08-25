Pages Navigation Menu

CCB staff protest reinstatement of Acting Secretary of bureau, Folashade Kolawaole, fault anti-corruption war

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A staff of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Comrade Onoja Isaac has maintained that the corrupt activities rocking the bureau will continue to ridicule the ongoing anti-corruption fight of the present government as those indicted may continue to go free. Isaac made the claim while faulting the decision of the Office of the Secretary […]

