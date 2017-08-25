Celebrity Big Brother House Randy As Ex-housemate Paul Danan Orders Sarah Harding And Jemma Lucy To Kiss Each Other (Photos)

Lips and horns will lock in the Celebrity Big Brother house in scenes due to air tonight as ex-housemate Paul Danan returns to cause havoc.

The 39-year-old Hollyoaks actor had been given the boot from the CBB house on Day 18 of the current series.

But he was back for the final week and taking control of the house as the voice of Big Brother as part of a task.

Setting out a rule, Paul ensured all housemates had to do exactly as he said for a game he named Dangerous Danan Says.

Following the same simple rules as popular children’s game Simon Says, Paul ordered the housemates what to do.

And having clashed with Sarah Harding numerous times inside the house, he seemed to use his new position of power to get his own back.

Ordering all the housemates to cry on command, he took a swipe at the singer saying: “You’re almost there Sarah. It doesn’t take much,” referencing the fact she had been tearful during their arguments together during his previous time in the house.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Five at 9pm and concludes with the live final tomorrow.

The post Celebrity Big Brother House Randy As Ex-housemate Paul Danan Orders Sarah Harding And Jemma Lucy To Kiss Each Other (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

