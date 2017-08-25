Pages Navigation Menu

Chai! Thieves Dig A Tunnel Underground Into A Boutique For Hours To Steal N5k Tops In Sapele (Photos)

Ode thieves. Dig a tunnel underground for hours to go steal N5k tops? Lol. This reportedly happened at a boutique around Sapele Township Stadium in Delta state.

The burglars struck at night, breaking into the shop through the tunnel to cart away shirts, jeans, perfumes and shoes. No further update yet on whether they have been apprehended. See more photos below.

