Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions League draw: What pots are Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Celtic in? – Eurosport.co.uk

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Eurosport.co.uk

Champions League draw: What pots are Chelsea, Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Celtic in?
Eurosport.co.uk
Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Celtic will discover their Champions League opponents in Monaco on Thursday, live on Eurosport 1. The draw for the eight groups, featuring 32 teams in all, begins live on Eurosport 1 …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.