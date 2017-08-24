Champions League group-stage draw 2017: Tottenham to play Real Madrid, Chelsea face Atletico, Manchester United … – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Champions League group-stage draw 2017: Tottenham to play Real Madrid, Chelsea face Atletico, Manchester United …
Chelsea's bitter fall-out with Atlético Madrid will be tested again after they were drawn in the same Champions League group as the club Diego Costa is determined to rejoin. Antonio Conte's side will face Atlético, Roma and FK Qarabag in a tough Group …
