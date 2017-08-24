Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Champions League group-stage draw 2017: Tottenham to play Real Madrid, Chelsea face Atletico, Manchester United … – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Champions League group-stage draw 2017: Tottenham to play Real Madrid, Chelsea face Atletico, Manchester United …
Telegraph.co.uk
Chelsea's bitter fall-out with Atlético Madrid will be tested again after they were drawn in the same Champions League group as the club Diego Costa is determined to rejoin. Antonio Conte's side will face Atlético, Roma and FK Qarabag in a tough Group

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.