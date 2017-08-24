Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed
The four pots have been confirmed for the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00CET on Thursday.
Which teams are in which pots?
Pot 1 consists of the holders (Real Madrid) and the champions of the rest of the top-eight ranked nations at the end of 2015/16 (when the 2017/18 access list was set).
Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Bayern München (GER), Juventus (ITA) Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS)
The remaining three pots are decided by each team’s UEFA club coefficient as of the end of last season.
Pot 2: Barcelona (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)
Pot 3: Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiacos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş (TUR)
Pot 4: Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting CP (POR), APOEL (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabağ (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)
Draw notes
No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.
Following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, Ukrainian and Russian teams cannot be drawn against each other.
The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.
The following awards will be also be presented during the draw:
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
UEFA Women’s Player of the Year
Goalkeeper of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season
Defender of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season
Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season
Forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season
Road to Kyiv
12/13 September: Group stage, matchday one
26/27 September: Group stage, matchday two
17/18 October: Group stage, matchday three
31 October/1 November: Group stage, matchday four
21/22 November: Group stage, matchday five
5/6 December: Group stage, matchday six
11 December: Round of 16 draw
13/14 & 20/21 February: Round of 16, first leg
6/7 & 13/14 March: Round of 16, second leg
16 March: Quarter-final draw
3/4 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
10/11 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
13 April: Semi-final and final draw
24/25 April: Semi-finals, first leg
1/2 May: Semi-finals, second leg
26 May: Final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv)
Source: uefa.com
