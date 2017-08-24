Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

The four pots have been confirmed for the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00CET on Thursday.

Which teams are in which pots?

Pot 1 consists of the holders (Real Madrid) and the champions of the rest of the top-eight ranked nations at the end of 2015/16 (when the 2017/18 access list was set).

Pot 1: Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Bayern München (GER), Juventus (ITA) Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS)

The remaining three pots are decided by each team’s UEFA club coefficient as of the end of last season.

Pot 2: Barcelona (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sevilla (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Porto (POR), Manchester United (ENG)

Pot 3: Napoli (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Basel (SUI), Olympiacos (GRE), Anderlecht (BEL), Liverpool (ENG), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş (TUR)

Pot 4: Celtic (SCO), CSKA Moskva (RUS), Sporting CP (POR), APOEL (CYP), Feyenoord (NED), Maribor (SVN), Qarabağ (AZE), RB Leipzig (GER)

Draw notes

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

Following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, Ukrainian and Russian teams cannot be drawn against each other.

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

The following awards will be also be presented during the draw:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League season

Road to Kyiv

12/13 September: Group stage, matchday one

26/27 September: Group stage, matchday two

17/18 October: Group stage, matchday three

31 October/1 November: Group stage, matchday four

21/22 November: Group stage, matchday five

5/6 December: Group stage, matchday six

11 December: Round of 16 draw

13/14 & 20/21 February: Round of 16, first leg

6/7 & 13/14 March: Round of 16, second leg

16 March: Quarter-final draw

3/4 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

10/11 April: Quarter-finals, second leg

13 April: Semi-final and final draw

24/25 April: Semi-finals, first leg

1/2 May: Semi-finals, second leg

26 May: Final (NSK Olimpiyski, Kyiv)

Source: uefa.com

