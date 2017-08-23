Champions League: UEFA places PSG, Barcelona in pot two for tomorrow’s draw in Monaco [see full list] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Champions League: UEFA places PSG, Barcelona in pot two for tomorrow's draw in Monaco [see full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
UEFA has placed PSG and Barcelona in pot two in the Champions League draw that will be conducted in Monaco on Thursday . The two clubs are amongst the second seeds. Reigning champions Real Madrid head the pot of top seeds which has the …
