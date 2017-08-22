Pages Navigation Menu

Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award
The US government has awarded the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana Charlotte Osei with the United States Department of State's Woman of Courage Award for 2017. Mrs Osei, who has been at the helm of affairs for a year and half, was …
