Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Charlottesville: United Nations warns US over ‘alarming’ racism – The Guardian

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Charlottesville: United Nations warns US over 'alarming' racism
The Guardian
Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other alt-right factions rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, on 12 August. Photograph: ddp USA/REX/Shutterstock. Race issues. Charlottesville: United Nations warns US over 'alarming' racism. UN committee on
United Nations Panel Assails Trump's Refusal To Explicitly Condemn Neo-NazisHuffPost
UN body criticizes US failure to unequivocally reject racist violent eventsUN News Centre
UN Panel Urges US to Reject Racist Hate Speech, CrimesBloomberg
The News –Jakarta Post –The Independent –TPM
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.