Check Out Katy Perry’s Hilarious ‘Swish Swish’ Video

TUNE IN TO THE MOST ABSURD GAME OF THE CENTURY

That was the tweet Katy Perry sent out on Thursday morning local time to introduce her new music video to her fans.

Called Swish Swish, it arrived complete with a basketball theme starring an oddball group of guests, from “internet-viral superstars to a Game of Thrones actor and the comedy queen Molly Shannon,” explains TIME.

Introduced as a battle between the inept “Tigers” and the “Sheep”, Perry and her squad (Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, Jenna Ushkowitz from Glee, the virally-dubbed “Backpack Kid”) face off against Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson, better known as the Mountain among others..

In the crowd, there’s competitive eater Joey Chestnut, Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots and internet-famous Doug the Pug.

All in all, the video and song is as weird as the cast:

What’s up with all those random inserts? I guess the overall theme, beyond basketball, is going viral.

At the end of the day, Nicki Minaj is the star of that basketball show and it feels like her “get it together, Katy” comment relates to more than just the singer’s onscreen basketball skills.

Swish swish, bish.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

