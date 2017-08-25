Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea injury news: Fans outraged as star player could go on international duty – CaughtOffside

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CaughtOffside

Chelsea injury news: Fans outraged as star player could go on international duty
CaughtOffside
Eden Hazard will undergo a check-up on Monday ahead of Belgium's international break despite not being fit enough to feature for Chelsea so far this season. Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has hinted on Twitter that Roberto Martinez is keen for

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.