Chelsea send Kenneth Omeruo on loan after announcing new deal – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Chelsea send Kenneth Omeruo on loan after announcing new deal
NAIJ.COM
Premier League Champions Chelsea have announced that Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has extended his contract until 2020. Omeruo who is yet to play for Chelsea, spent last season on loan to Turkish side Alanyaspor. READ ALSO: …
Omeruo Excited With New Chelsea Deal, Kasimpasa Loan Move
Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo signs new Chelsea deal and is loaned out
Chelsea extends Omeruo's contract
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!