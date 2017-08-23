Reports: Chelsea keen on signing Premier League star – Sportskeeda
|
Sportskeeda
|
Reports: Chelsea keen on signing Premier League star
Sportskeeda
Antonio Conte is desperately looking to bolster his strikeforce before the summer transfer window ends and The Sun reports that Chelsea have now turned their attention to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. Following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Spurs this weekend …
Premier League players who turned out to be better than anyone expected, including Alonso, Kane and Vardy
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!