Chelsea’s Aina Awaits FIFA Nod For Nigeria Swap – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Chelsea's Aina Awaits FIFA Nod For Nigeria Swap
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Chelsea defender Ola Aina is waiting for FIFA clearance to play for Nigeria in month's World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, officials said Thursday. Aina, who is on a season-long loan at English Championship side Hull City, needs world football's …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!