China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia – official – Namibia Economist
|
Namibia Economist
|
China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia – official
Namibia Economist
China's highest level visit to the country in six years, will see Chinese First Deputy Premier of the state council, Zhang Gaoli in the country from 26 to 29 August, according to the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia. Namibia will be the Chinese Vice …
China considers reviewing Namibian beef deal to ease restrictions
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!