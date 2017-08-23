China demands US immediately withdraw N. Korea sanctions, warns will hit ties – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
China demands US immediately withdraw N. Korea sanctions, warns will hit ties
Washington Post
BEIJING — China demanded on Wednesday that the United States immediately withdraw new sanctions on companies and individuals trading with North Korea, saying such punitive measures will damage Sino-U.S. ties. The Treasury Department imposed …
Trump urged to abandon China strategy and start formal talks with North Korea
Latest sanctions reveal the real US plan on North Korea
Trump's Olive Branch to North Korea Opens Murky Path to Talks
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!