China to sanction perpetrators of illegal publicity on Internet forums

China’s Internet regulator plans to sanction perpetrators of illegal online publicity on Internet forums, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Friday.

The CAC published a list of rules on its website to further regulate the country’s Bulletin Board System (BBS).

Illegal online publicity includes paid posts, paid removal of posts and illegal notifications.

The administration has also received reports from users that illegal content including pornographic, violent, terroristic and false information was being spread on some forums, according to the CAC.

The CAC requires real name registration on BBS.

The office issued the regulations in order to better develop China’s online forums, protect the legal rights of Chinese citizens and online organisations, and to safeguard national security and the public interest, the administration said.

The regulations would take effect on Oct. 1, the CAC said.

The CAC said would continue to crack down on illegal online behaviour and welcome reports from the public.

NAN

The post China to sanction perpetrators of illegal publicity on Internet forums appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

