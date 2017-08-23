Chinese discover uranium, iron ore in commercial quantities in C/River – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Chinese discover uranium, iron ore in commercial quantities in C/River
Daily Trust
A group of Chinese explorers and geologists from Shian Xi Province of China has discovered huge deposits of several solid minerals in many parts of Cross River State. The Commissioner for Solid Minerals in the state, Hon. George Oben'enchi, confirmed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!