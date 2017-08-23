Pages Navigation Menu

#ClassicAKA: SA Rapper is the New Face of Reebok Classics Africa

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Top South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA has been unveiled as the new face of sportswear brand, Reebok Classics in Africa. The rapper announced this on his Instagram page also revealing that the contract was a seven-figure deal. He wrote: It gives me great pleasure to announce that i have just […]

