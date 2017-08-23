#ClassicAKA: SA Rapper is the New Face of Reebok Classics Africa

Top South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA has been unveiled as the new face of sportswear brand, Reebok Classics in Africa. The rapper announced this on his Instagram page also revealing that the contract was a seven-figure deal. He wrote: It gives me great pleasure to announce that i have just […]

The post #ClassicAKA: SA Rapper is the New Face of Reebok Classics Africa appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

