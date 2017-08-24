Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cleric to FG: Mount campaign against indecent dressing

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A cleric, Pastor Kehinde Owa,  has urged  government to lead the campaign against  indecent  dressing among  Nigerians.

Owa, who is of  Christ Kingdom Church, Ilorin, told newsmen on Thursday that government, parents, religious leaders and media professionals should  campaign vigorously against indecent dressing,  saying the trend was disturbing.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said indecent dressing was  fast replacing the  African mode of dressing which promotes   decent and elegant fashion.

“ It is getting out of hand as youths, and even older Nigerians  are engaging in indecent dressing  without any consequence.

“Indecent dressing has continued to corrupt the society. Go to Nigerian tertiary institutions and see what students turned themselves into, in the name of dressing.

“Government and concerned authorities must intervene  in order to rescue the upcoming generation from the social evil before it  gets  worse.

“ Parents must stop buying clothes that will expose the bodies  of their children to the world.

“ Africa’s  rich culture has been thrown into the dustbin.

“ We have borrowed  the western way of life  and  this  is not helping us. Government must wake up from its slumber and act fast, ” he said.

NAN

The post Cleric to FG: Mount campaign against indecent dressing appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.