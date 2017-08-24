Clinton, in book, says Trump’s debate stalking made her skin crawl

FORMER Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says in her new book that Donald Trump made her skin crawl by stalking her around the stage in a campaign debate and she wonders if she should have told him to “back up, you creep.” In audio excerpts of the book “What Happened” aired on Wednesday on MSNBC, […]

