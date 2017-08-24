Pages Navigation Menu

Clinton, in book, says Trump’s debate stalking made her skin crawl

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

FORMER Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says in her new book that Donald Trump made her skin crawl by stalking her around the stage in a campaign debate and she wonders if she should have told him to “back up, you creep.” In audio excerpts of the book “What Happened” aired on Wednesday on MSNBC, […]

