Constituents threaten to Recall Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

Constituents of Bayelsa East Senatorial District of Bayelsa State have in a statement threatened their representative at the senate Senator Ben Murray-Bruce with a recall. His constituents have said the senator keeps avoiding his duties to his constituency, and does not have a good relationship with his people, Punch reports. The statement was signed by […]

