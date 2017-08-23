Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Constituents threaten to Recall Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Constituents of Bayelsa East Senatorial District of Bayelsa State have in a statement threatened their representative at the senate Senator Ben Murray-Bruce with a recall. His constituents have said the senator keeps avoiding his duties to his constituency, and does not have a good relationship with his people, Punch reports. The statement was signed by […]

The post Constituents threaten to Recall Senator Ben Murray-Bruce appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.