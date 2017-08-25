Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption: Buhari Signs Extradition Agreement With UAE – Independent Newspapers Limited (press release) (blog)

Corruption: Buhari Signs Extradition Agreement With UAE
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja signed some strategic bilateral agreements aimed at boosting the Federal Government's anti-graft policy. The president specifically signed eight documents, with four bordering on the ratification of …

