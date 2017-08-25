Pages Navigation Menu

Court jails teens who filmed animal torture

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Russian court on Friday sentenced to jail two “sadistic” teenage girls who filmed themselves torturing and killing animals, investigators said. The two women took animals to an abandoned building where they shot them with airguns, stamped on them and cut out their eyes, Russian television reported. “The court established that two friends who were then […]

