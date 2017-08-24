Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court of Appeal sacks Senator Sekibo

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo against the annulment of his election by the Rivers State National Election Tribunal. The appelate court affirmed the removal of the Senator as the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial district by the tribunal as it declared that his appeal has no merit.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.