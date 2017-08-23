Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Covenant University Wins Best Private University 2017 Award

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Covenant University’s commitment to excellent delivery of world-class education has again received external validation, as it was awarded the “Best Private University 2017” by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The maiden edition of the Excellence in Education Award ceremony which was organised by the Education, Printing and Publishing Sector of the Chamber, took…

The post Covenant University Wins Best Private University 2017 Award appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.