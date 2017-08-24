Lieke Martens and Cristiano Ronaldo voted UEFA Players of the Year – UEFA.com
Lieke Martens and Cristiano Ronaldo voted UEFA Players of the Year
UEFA.com
Lieke Martens has been named UEFA Women's Player of the Year 2016/17 at a ceremony which took place during the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco. The UEFA Women's EURO 2017 winner, who recently signed for FC …
