Lieke Martens and Cristiano Ronaldo voted UEFA Players of the Year – UEFA.com

The Indian Express

Lieke Martens and Cristiano Ronaldo voted UEFA Players of the Year
UEFA.com
Lieke Martens has been named UEFA Women's Player of the Year 2016/17 at a ceremony which took place during the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco. The UEFA Women's EURO 2017 winner, who recently signed for FC …
Ronaldo wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for the third timePremium Times
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon to UEFA Best Player in Europe award for 2016-17Daily Mail
Ronaldo, Messi & the candidates to finish top-scorer in the 2017-18 Champions LeagueGoal.com
Pulse Nigeria –BBC Sport –Yahoo Sports –The Nation Newspaper
all 81 news articles »

