Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Last Appeal Of His 5 Match Ban Was Rejected

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has described the decision to uphold his five-match ban for pushing a referee in their Supercopa de Espana win against Barcelona as “incomprehensible”.
After being booked for removing his shirt in celebration after scoring, the Portugal captain was shown a second yellow after he nudged referee Ricardo de Burgos, who adjudged him to have dived in the penalty area.
He was handed a five-match ban as a result, a decision that was upheld by Spain’s Administrative Court of Sport on Tuesday. But Ronaldo, who is already reportedly upset about an ongoing tax evasion case regarding his image rights, hit out at the news via social media.
In his words:
“One more incomprehensible decision. From injustice to injustice, they will never overthrow me,” Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese on Instagram. “And as always I will come back stronger. Thank you to all who have supported me.”
Ronaldo missed the second leg against Barca at the Bernabeu and their 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday. He will be also unavailable for Madrid’s upcoming LaLiga matches against Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad as their title defense continues.
What is your take on this? Justice? For me, I love Ronaldo but he need to be taught a lesson.

