Dangerous fascist tendencies in President Buhari’s national broadcast

By New Independence Group President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast, after 104-days of medical tourism, was as disappointing as it signaled a dangerous bend in government-citizen relationship that must be checked right away in the interest of both the administration and the country. It was curiously short in content and depth, merely skirting around many issues that agitate the minds of the citizens, and betrayed the conquistador mindset of the President, talking down on the citizenry in a manner reminiscent of the better-forgotten years of military rule, a significant part of which the president, admittedly, was. The speech was loud in silence on what ails the president, for which the leader of a sovereign state had to take up residence in another sovereign state for 104 straight days, after an earlier two months stay in that other country, drawing global opprobrium to Nigeria.

