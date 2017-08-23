Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote signs $450million jumbo sugar production MoU with Niger State

In another bold move for self-sufficiency in sugar production through the government’s backward integration policy, the Pan African Conglomerate, Dangote Group on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government for the establishment of a jumbo $450million state-of–art and fully integrated sugar complex. On completion, according to the […]

