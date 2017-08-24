Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote to establish N200bn university in Abuja

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has earmarked aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja. A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university. Okojie, who led his team to the NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Rasheed, said […]

