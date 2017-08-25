D’banj: El Chapo feat. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal [Music & Video] – Daily Post Nigeria
D'banj: El Chapo feat. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal [Music & Video]
D'banj has dropped his album and gives us a snippet with the tune “El Chapo”. When Nigerian artistes are fighting about who is international and who is not, the big fish reminds them of who the real international artiste is as he features US hip-hop …
D'Banj's New Album 'King Don Come' Is Here
