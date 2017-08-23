Delta Assembly resumes sitting after one month break

…Receives nominees for appointment into DSIA board

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Delta State House of Assembly, yesterday resumed sitting after four weeks break with a promise to remain committed to peace and good governance of the state.

The House at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori received nominees for appointment into the Delta State Investment Agencies, DSIA board forwarded to it by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The names of the nominees as read by the Speaker, include, Mr Afam Obiago, Chairman, Mr Anthony Akpomiemie, Dr Godwin Adolor and Mr Godwin Ibe as members while Olorogun Lucky Omoru was named Director General of the agency.

In the letter, Governor Okowa said that the nomination was in the exercise of the powers bestowed on him by section 5 (4) of the Delta State Investments Development Agency Law, 2016.

He said that the purpose of the letter was to request the House to invoke its powers under the law to place the appointment of the nominees before members for consideration as requested.

Okowa said it will be gratifying if early action was taken on the request, as he expressed his deepest appreciation to every member of the House for their kind understanding.

