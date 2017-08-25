Delta communal crisis: Ijaw, Urhobo youths stage protest against Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

Ijaw and Urhobo youths today staged a peaceful walk in the city of Warri as they called on the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to implement previous peace committee reports to put an end to the lingering crisis between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh Communities in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State, […]

Delta communal crisis: Ijaw, Urhobo youths stage protest against Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

