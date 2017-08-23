Delta loses $761 000 to employees – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Delta loses $761 000 to employees
NewsDay
Three Delta Beverages employees yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing fraud charges involving $761 616 after they allegedly manufactured fictitious expense claims and processed payment for their personal use. BY DESMOND …
Delta trio vanishes with $760 000
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!