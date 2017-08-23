Pages Navigation Menu

Delta loses $761 000 to employees – NewsDay

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


NewsDay

Delta loses $761 000 to employees
NewsDay
Three Delta Beverages employees yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing fraud charges involving $761 616 after they allegedly manufactured fictitious expense claims and processed payment for their personal use. BY DESMOND …
Delta trio vanishes with $760 000The Herald

