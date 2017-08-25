Dembele to sign for Barcelona – club

Ousmane Dembele brought an end to protracted transfer talks by agreeing a five-year deal with Barcelona worth 105 million euros ($125 million) plus add-ons, the Spanish giants announced Friday.

Dembele, 20, moves from Borussia Dortmund, where he has been suspended since he boycotted training on August 10 in protest after the German club rejected Barca’s first bid.

The add-ons amount to a maximum of 42 million euros, according to Dortmund, which would make it the second biggest transfer in history after Neymar’s move From Barca to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

“FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for 105 million euros plus add-ons,” Barca said in a statement.

“The player will sign a five-year contract and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million euros.”

The winger, capped seven times by France, will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and undergo a medical on Monday.

Barca were in desperate need for reinforcements since being caught cold by Neymar’s decision to join PSG for a world record 222 million euros.

Dembele, who cost Dortmund just 15 million euros from Rennes last year, has paid the price for the ongoing saga over his future, with France coach Didier Deschamps opting to omit him from the national squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Luxembourg on Thursday.

