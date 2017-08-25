Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy needs vibrant but responsible opposition, Buhari tells PDP, APC leaders

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with leaders of the two major political parties in the country- the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The APC delegation was led by the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; while the Chairman of the PDP’s Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

