Details Of LASU 2017 Screening Released… Here Are Category Of That Will Be Admitted

2017/2018 ONLINE ADMISSION SCREENING EXERCISE (100 LEVEL) AND DIRECT ENTRY (200 LEVEL) CANDIDATES

1. APPLICATION

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2017/2018 Admission Screening Exercise, for candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 Level) and Direct Entry (200 Level). This ONLINE screening exercise is mandatory requirement for entry into Lagos State University.

2. ELIGIBILITY

Candidates who have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice Institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise. In addition, Candidates must be at least 16 years of age, by 1st October, 2017.

ALL Pre-Degree Studies (PDS) students who have successfully completed their studies and wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University in the 2017/2018 Academic Session, who must have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice Institution in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 190 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.

ALL Direct Entry candidates, including LASU Foundation (JUPEB) Programme, who wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University for the 2017/2018 Academic Session, who must have obtained Direct Entry Form from JAMB are also eligible and must apply for the screening exercise.

Candidates of Lagos State Origin, for 100 & 200 Levels who have proved their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (IIVC) set up by the Lagos State University.

3. LIST OF ACCREDITED COURSES

Candidates should note that ONLY the accredited courses listed below are available for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. Therefore, candidates can only apply for ANY of the under-listed courses for which they possess relevant requirements for admission.

S/N

FACULTY

DEPARTMENT

1.

ARTS

– Arabic

– English

– Christian Studies

– French

– Islamic Studies

– History & International Studies

– Music

– Theatre Arts

– Portuguese / English

– Philosophy

– Yoruba

2.

EDUCATION

– Arabic Education

– Christian Studies Education

– Islamic Studies Education

– English Education

– French Education

– History Education

– Yoruba Education

– Biology Education

– Chemistry Education

– Mathematics Education

– Physics Education

– Physical & Health Education

– Health Education

– Computer Science Education

– Educational Technology

– Business Education

– Accounting Education

– Educational Management

– Geography Education

– Economics Education

– Political Science Education

3

LAW

– Law

4.

SCHOOL OF AGRICULTURE

– Agriculture

5.

MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

– Public Administration

– Marketing

– Accounting

– Banking & Finance

– Business Administration

– Management Technology

– Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

– Insurance

6.

SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATION

– Mass Communication

7.

SCIENCE

– Biochemistry

– Botany

– Chemistry

– Fisheries

– Mathematics

– Microbiology

– Physics

– Zoology

– Computer Science

8.

COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

– Medicine

– Physiology

– Dentistry

– Nursing

9.

SOCIAL SCIENCES

– Geography & Planning

– Psychology

– Economics

– Political Science

– Sociology

10.

SCHOOL OF TRANSPORT

– Transport

11.

ENGINEERING

– Mechanical Engineering

– Electronics & Computer Engineering

– Chemical and Polymer Engineering

4. METHOD OF APPLICATION

A. ONLINE PAYMENT

Prospective Candidates will visit www.screening.lasu.edu.ng and select MAKE PAYMENT option in the drop down list at the top to PAY:

i. non-refundable LASU Internet Access fee of N3,000;

ii. and non-refundable Screening fee of N2,000.

The Prospective Candidates would be required to submit the following:

JAMB Registration

