Development of any nation is assured by the quality of its armed forces – Elumelu

The chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday, said that a nation is assured of its development when the quality of its armed forces and other public institutions are in place.

Elumelu who said this at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji in Kaduna state, equally opined that “The Nigerian military gives us hope in this country. The facilities I see here are comparable to any I have seen in Europe and the US.”

According to Thecable, “the focus of leaders should be on mapping out a vision and mobilising people to fulfil the vision.”

“The public sector leaders, likewise their counterparts in the private sector must understand that to succeed in business or public service, they have to lead well. Leaders who succeed are those who think legacy,” he added.

