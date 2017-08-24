Diamond Bank to train 50 budding Nigerian entrepreneurs

Diamond Bank Plc, a leading advocate for emerging businesses, has set the stage for the selection, training and empowerment of 50 entrepreneurs in the seventh edition of its ‘Building Entrepreneurs Today (BET)’ initiative. The training, which is in partnership with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University, is a core of the Bank’s […]

Diamond Bank to train 50 budding Nigerian entrepreneurs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

