Did University Of Ibadan Reject JAMB 120 Cut Off Mark – Find Out Here

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has condemned and rejected the new Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cut off marks for universities admission for 2017/2018 academic calendar.

A statement released by the university management, reads: “The Management of the University of Ibadan wishes to inform the public about the recently announced cut off marks of 120 for University Admission that UI will not lower her standards.

The Nigeria’s premier university still maintains her position in academic excellence and standards in order to continue to aspire towards becoming a world-class university.

It should worry us as patriots that candidates who scored just 30% in UTME can be admitted into some of our universities. Yet, we complain of poor quality of our graduates. You can hardly build something on nothing.

The consolation here is that since JAMB started conducting this qualifying exam in 1978, UI has never admitted any candidate who scored less than 200 marks out of the maximum 400 marks.

This remains our position as an institution aspiring to be world-class. Reality is that only about four other universities in the country have such high standard.

In fairness to the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, he repeatedly stressed at the Combined Policy Meeting held Tuesday, 22 August, 2017 that the Senate of each university still has wide powers for admission in the spirit of autonomy.

It is also gratifying to note that the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who chaired the meeting, apologised publicly for canceling Post UTME Screening last year.

To be fair to the incumbent Registrar of JAMB, he was not the Registrar when the policy somersault of cancelling POST UTME test was made last year. Prof Oloyede’s appointment was effective 1 August 2016, while the Policy Meeting for that year had held some two months earlier.”

The post Did University Of Ibadan Reject JAMB 120 Cut Off Mark – Find Out Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

