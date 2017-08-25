Did You Guys See The Meteorite That Rocked Krugersdorp On Tuesday Night? [Video]

It’s been a rough few months for Krugersdorp.

I know, it’s always a rough few months out that side of the world, but does anyone remember that hectic serial killer case we spoke about two months ago?

Seriously, if that one slipped you by, you need to read about that HERE.

Welcome back – how hectic was that?

Let’s forget about the murders and bad news, though, because Tuesday night was all about the meteorite.

Via the South African:

A dash cam has captured video of a meteor falling out of the sky on Tuesday night. A bright flash could be seen in the sky for a few seconds of what can only be described as pure natural beauty. The sky is back for the first few seconds as it appears to be just another evening, but once the meteorite appears it is truly unmissable.

Go ahead and listen to that motivational speaker, if that’s your vibe, but the meteor pops out around the 20-second mark:

Almost as good as when your dash cam catches Russian motorists behaving like they’re in some kind of video game, right?

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

