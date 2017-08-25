Koeman open to Diego Costa loan deal – Independent.ie
Koeman open to Diego Costa loan deal
Everton boss Ronald Koeman remains keen on adding a striker to his squad and would welcome a loan arrangement for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa. The Toffees travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend, but will not need to worry about facing Costa given his …
