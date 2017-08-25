Di’ja: Radio [Music & Video]

Di’ja returns with a new single titled “Oh Radio” and drops two versions at the same time. The Mavin Records songstress started her career in the label really strong, but slowly waned, probably due to the strain of motherhood. This love tune with is what we call pitch perfect sees her requesting her love song […]

Di’ja: Radio [Music & Video]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

