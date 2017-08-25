Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dillish Mathews marks 4 years anniversary of her Big Brother Africa win

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

BBA star, Dillish Mathews’ life changed for the better when she emerged winner of the 2013 edition of the Big Brother Africa competition. That win made her $300,000 richer and turned her to a celebrity of sorts in her home country. 4 years down the Line the Namibian beauty is celebrating her win and thanking Africa. She …

The post Dillish Mathews marks 4 years anniversary of her Big Brother Africa win appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.