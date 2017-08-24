Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ Certified Platinum

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

rihanna-dj-khaled-wild-thoughtsDJ Khaled’s latest effort Grateful has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His tenth studio album which includes the hit single ‘Wild Thoughts’ which is currently #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart also includes a bevy of quality singles including his luminous record “Shining” featuring JAY-Z and Beyonce and…

The post DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’ Certified Platinum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.